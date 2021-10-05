North Korea Issues A Stark Warning To The UN Security Council (Pics)

MISSILE LAUNCH: North Korea warns UN to ‘think of the consequences’ of criticising its missile programme and accuses international body of ‘double standards’

North Korea on Sunday issued a stark warning to the UN Security Council and said the international security body had ‘better think about the consequences’ of criticising the isolated country’s missile program.

Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, warned the UN council it ‘had better think what consequences it will bring in the future if it tries to encroach upon the sovereignty’ of North Korea, according to state news agency KCNA.

Jo also accused the UN body of a ‘double-dealing standard’ because it doesn’t equally take issue with similar weapons tests by the United States and its allies, according to the statement circulated by KCNA.

The council met behind closed doors on Friday upon requests from the United States and other countries over the North’s recent missile launches.

During the meeting, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile launches and called on the council to enforce its ban the pariah state’s ballistic missile firings.

The Friday meeting came just one day after Pyongyang fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a recent series of weapons tests including the launches of a previously unseen hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities.

After a six-month hiatus, North Korea resumed missile tests in September, launching newly developed missiles including nuclear-capable weapons that place South Korea and Japan, both key US allies, within their striking distances.

Under multiple UN Security Council resolutions, North Korea is banned from engaging in any ballistic missile activities as the country aims to mount nuclear weapons on its ballistic missiles.

North Korea has argued its nuclear program is meant to cope with US military threats, though Washington has said it has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.

In his statement reported by KCNA, Jo Chol Su hit out at the UN, and specifically the US, for their treatment and condemnation of North Korea’s weapons program.

‘This is a denial of impartiality, objectivity and equilibrium, which are lifelines of UN activities, and an evident manifestation of double-dealing standard,’ Jo said, adding that UN states would face consequences if it continues a ‘US-style brigandish way of thinking and judgment.’

US officials have urged North Korea to return to talks without preconditions and consider putting an end to its missile development in return for sanctions relief.

But the isolated state has refused to do so because it condemns America’s ‘hostile policy,’ in an apparent reference to the sanctions and regular military drills between Washington and Seoul.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s spate of missile tests have underscored how the reclusive state has been constantly developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, despite almost all of its 25 million people suffering widespread famine and living in horrendous conditions.

