NoToRacism: Osimhen Urges Fight Against Racism As He Faces Racial Slur In Italy

Victor Osimhen released a statement urging people to ‘make them understand how disgusting’ racism is after Napoli teammates were subjected to abuse, while Fiorentina apologised for the incident.

Racist chants were aimed at Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa after half-time at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Koulibaly heard a few of them shouting ‘monkey’ and after the post-match interview he gave to DAZN, he reportedly faced Fiorentina fans telling them: ‘Come here and tell me.’

Fiorentina were horrified by the incident, so Director-General Joe Barone went to personally apologise to Koulibaly and his teammates.

Nigeria International, Osimhen released a statement urging people to ‘make them understand how disgusting’ racism is after Napoli teammates were subjected to abuse, while Fiorentina apologised for the incident.



Speak to your kids,your parents make them understands how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the color of their skin NOTORACISM❌



Victor Osimhen

SS Napoli has made a fine start to this season winning all 7 of their Serie A games this term, sitting top of the log.

