Notorious Zamfara Bandit, Damina, Shot Dead By Bandit Leader, Dogo Gide

Maru LGA, Zamfara state – A notorious bandit and cattle rustling kingpin simply identified as Damina has been shot dead in Zamfara state.

Daily Trust reported that the slain bandit had a base in Kuyanbana forest in Dansadau Emirate of Maru local government area of the state, Damina who had allegedly burnt a woman alive during one of his operations was killed in a clash with a group led by Dogo Gide, another bandits leader.

The deceased was reported responsible for a series of deadly raids, kidnappings, cattle rustling and imposition of levies on several communities in Dansadau Emirate of the state. In July, he had attacked Tungar Baushe and Randa villages, where several people were killed and more than 100 residents, mostly women and children, were abducted.

It was gathered that Damina died from severe injuries he sustained following a deadly clash between members of his gang and those of Dogo Gide at a spot near Chilin and Fammaje, two farming communities that had been under his control.

The clash between Damina and Dogo Gide.

Daily Trust, citing residents familiar with the crisis, reported that Dogo Gide had warned Damina to stop attacking communities and killing peasant farmers but the latter did not heed the warnings.

A source was quoted as narrating the incident that led to the clash that eventually claimed Damina’s life.

The source said: “Damina drew the ire of Dogo Gide after he imposed what he called harvest levies on Chillin, Fammaje and one other village. He demanded that the residents must mobilize and raise N6 million for them to get his nod for the harvest of their farm produce.

“Apart from this, Damina had, few weeks back, invaded Babbar Doka, killed two people, including a woman whom he burnt alive when he set her room ablaze. The Residents of the village had to flee and take refuge in Dansadau. The community is under Dogo Gide’s control and the residents there are always feeling protected under him.

Security and state government officials could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

Senator Saidu Muhammad Dansadau reacts

However Senator Saidu Muhammad Dansadau corroborated the story account to our reporter. “Yes it is true Damina was killed by Dogo Gide. We have the information on what had happened.”

“Damina, had about three weeks ago , attacked Babbar Doka community and killed and displaced residents there. The community is where the armed criminals are getting their basic needs and has been under Dogo Gide’s protection for quite a long time. “Dogo Gide had reached an agreement with those communities in southwestern Dansadau town that they should go doing their businesses or farming activities and no one would be harassed by any armed bandits or group of armed bandits.

“But, when Damina arrived a year ago Dogo Gide tried to draw his attention to the pact he reached with the locals there but he Damina ignored it. Dogo Gide is also hunting for another kidnapping kingpin called Ali Kachalla and the rivalry between the armed groups is a good omen for residents,” Senator Dansadau said.



