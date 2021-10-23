NYSC Should Be Held Responsible For Kidnap Of Corpers In Zamfara – Shehu Sani

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Senator Shehu Sani is of the opinion that the management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, should be held responsible for the abduction of two corpers in Zamfara state, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Iorliam Jennifer Awashima, pictured below, and one of her colleagues were on their way to the NYSC camp in Kebbi State for the 2021 Batch C Stream One orientation course when they were abducted alongside other passengers in a commercial bus.

Reacting to the news via his Facebook page today, Sani averred that the leadership of the scheme must be held responsible and accountable for the abduction. He wrote;

”Jenifer Iorliam,a youth Corper posted to Kebbi was kidnapped by terrorists in Zamfara. A ransom is now placed on her head and one other colleague of hers called Joseph.The NYSC should be held responsible and accountable.They posted them,they must rescue them or secure their release by all means possible.”

