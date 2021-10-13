Obi Cubana & Oba Elegushi Attend Ned Okonkwo’s Birthday Event (Video)

Obi Cubana with Oba Elegushi earlier today as they attended Dr Ned Okonkwo, Ifeabata Ojoto, CEO Victoria Garden Homes, a big name in real estate, birthday and grand opening of a new face in real estate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qW0eQ6mqpSY

Dr Ned Okonkwo, Na man You be!�

Citadel View Estate is a testament of your unwavering doggedness in everything u have chosen to do!

I am wowed biko!

@ceooflagos Nnukwu Nwanyi; I’m just speechless! Jisie Ike Nne m��

@hrmsaelegushi Kabiyesi oooo! Long may your reign be!�



https://www.instagram.com/p/CU7X89AoHyt/?utm_medium=copy_link

