Obi Cubana & Oba Elegushi Attend Ned Okonkwo’s Birthday Event (Video)

Obi Cubana with Oba Elegushi earlier today as they attended Dr Ned Okonkwo, Ifeabata Ojoto, CEO Victoria Garden Homes, a big name in real estate, birthday and grand opening of a new face in real estate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qW0eQ6mqpSY

Dr Ned Okonkwo, Na man You be!�
Citadel View Estate is a testament of your unwavering doggedness in everything u have chosen to do!
I am wowed biko!
@ceooflagos Nnukwu Nwanyi; I’m just speechless! Jisie Ike Nne m��
@hrmsaelegushi Kabiyesi oooo! Long may your reign be!�

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU7X89AoHyt/?utm_medium=copy_link

