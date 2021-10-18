Obi, Udenwa, Ihedioha Reject ‘Imposition’ Of Anyanwu As Southeast PDP Secretary

PDP Secretary: Obi, Udenwa, Ihedioha reject ‘imposition’ of Anyanwu as Southeast consensus candidate

By Yusuf Alli, Abuja on October 18, 2021

Senator Sam Anyanwu’s choice as Southeast’s consensus candidate for the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has unsettled the party in the region.

Chieftains of the party in the Southeast on Sunday rejected what they called “the imposition of Senator Sam Anyanwu” as the consensus candidate in the forthcoming national convention.

The party chieftains include former Anambra Governor Peter Obi and former Imo State governors Achike Udenwa and Emeka Ihedioha.

Their position was made available to reporters in Abuja in a statement by a National Ex-Officio from Imo State, Chief Madu Chinemerem.

According to them, what transpired at the PDP meeting hosted at the Enugu State Government House by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, could best be described as a stalemate.

Insisting that Anyanwu was not elected as Southeast consensus candidate, they stressed that Ugwuanyi and Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, merely came to the meeting to announce Anyawu’s selection, which was objected to by most of the people who attended the meeting.

The statement reads: “The entire Anambra delegation, led by Peter Obi, rejected it. Imo delegates, led by former governors Emeka Ihedioha and Achike Udenwa, also rejected it.

“The state chairmen of some of the states also said no. The meeting ended without any agreement.”

The statement said that the meeting was also attended by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, Onyema Ugochukwu, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and others, noting that most of them did not agree with the imposition.

The statement added: “I am very conversant with everything that transpired at the meeting and I can say without fear of contradiction that what was reported as Southeast Zone PDP consensus is a figment of the imagination of the author of the press release.

“It does not in any way reflect the outcome of the Enugu meeting. It is unfortunate.

“Definitely, Anambra and Imo states have better materials for the office if it is zoned to them.”

