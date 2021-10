The burial Poster for the burial of Dr. Chike Akunyili has been released by his family, IgbereTV reports.

He will be buried in his country home, Agulu in Anambra State, on Thursday 25th November, 2021.

Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of former NAFDAC boss, Late Professor Dora Akunyili, was killed by unknown gunmen in Nkpor, Anambra state on Tuesday, 28th September, 2021.



