This beautiful medical student who was killed by the IPOB/ESN Unknown Gunmen would be buried this weekend. Her family is brave enough to mention her killers by name unlike the families of Udala and Chike Akunyili who carefully avoided mentioning the people responsible.
https://www.facebook.com/102288462007143/posts/216453647257290/
Obituary Of Chioma Mbionwu Who Was Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Anambra (Photos)
