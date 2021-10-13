Occupants Escape Unhurt As Container Falls On Vehicle In Ikorodu (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Three occupants in the vehicle pictured above, escaped unhurt after a 40 feet tanker fell on their vehicle while they were commuting along the Ikorodu-Sagamu road on Monday, October 11, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The occupants were said to have been smart enough to run out of the vehicle when they noticed the container was about to fall off the trailer carrying it.

