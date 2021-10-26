Odion Ighalo To Return To Super Eagles

Odion Ighalo is set for a shock return to the Super Eagles squad ahead of next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is set to name the Al-Shabab striker in his squad for the clash against Cape Verde and Liberia next month.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, confirmed in a statement on Instagram that he has spoken to him recently about a possible return.

“I had a long conversation with Odion Ighalo, personally I believe we need experience in our attack to combine with our energetic youthful Osimhen, Onuachu, Kelechi et al.

“Odion’s body language is very positive. We are also in touch with his agents and club.

“The vibe going into these last two games and indeed Afcon is very good,” Pinnick wrote on Instagram.

The ex-Watford striker retired from international duty after Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he finished as the top scorer with five goals.

