Ogun Group Petitions IGP On Release Of Vehicles Seized From Amosun’s Supporters

*GROUP PETITIONS IGP AFTER VEHICLE SEIZED FROM HOODLUMS LOYAL TO AMOSUN DISAPPEAR FROM POLICE CARE*

…Amosun’s Aide identified as hoodlums’ backers

An interest group, Advocacy for Social Justice (ASJ), has called on the Inspector General of Police in Nigeria, Usman Alkali Baba, to mandate Ogun State Police Command to find an unregistered Hilux bus impounded by the men of the Nigerian Police on Saturday when they arrested a gang of suspected hoodlums on which dangerous weapons were found during the congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In a statement released earlier today, the group gave the Ogun State Police Command to produce the vehicle within twenty-four (24) hours, after which the matter would be elevated if the plea was not heeded.

The group also tasked the IGP to show interest in the case to ensure justice is served in the case involving an aide of former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and the suspected hoodlums reportedly loyal to the serving Senator, who have arrested for gun running and suspicion to cause mayhem in Ogun State during the congresses of the All Progressives Congress.

The gang was stopped, thoroughly searched and consequently apprehended by the Police while their bus was immediately impounded.

Upon interrogation, one of the suspect confessed they had been hired by an aide of Senator Amosun, Honourable Mikky Kazeem, to disrupt the congresses by inflicting carnage and wanton destruction on people’s property.

The call by ASK has become necessary after reports indicate that the impounded unregistered Hilux bus, which is major evidence, has since disappeared from where it was parked.

According to the group, the tacit complicity by the Police would not be ruled out “as the bus could not have been stolen or taken away without a trace without the connivance of someone in the Police.”

“We have it on good authority that a family member of a top politician in the state has been on the case and has been deploying resources to set the arrested suspects free and also attempt to compromise the on-going investigation into the activities of the suspects.”

“We therefore call on the IGP Usman Alkali Baba to show keen interest in the case and ensure that it is not swept under the carpet,” the group admonished.

Men of the Nigerian Police found one English Barreta pistol with breach no PT 92 AFS with five live ammunition and one locally fabricated revolver pistol on the suspected hoodlums in the Hilux bus. The suspects are: IBRAHIM AMOJE ‘M’, YUSUF AZEEZ ‘M’, OLAIDE SODIQ ‘M’, ADEWALE OGUNDELE ‘M’, FEMI OKE ‘M’, and BALOGUN OLAWALE DHIKRULLAHI ‘M’.



https://www.facebook.com/165593773534016/posts/4574965459263470/

