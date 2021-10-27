Ogun Man Who Sent ‘Good Morning Babe’ To Married Woman On WhatsApp Arrested By Police

Ogun Police Arrest Man For Sending “Good Morning Babe” To A Married Woman On WhatsApp

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

VS

SIKIRU OLUWASEUN JAMIU ‘M’ AGED 38 YEARS

That you Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu ‘m’ on the 19th day of September, 2021 at about 8.02 a.m along Fidipote Street, opposite IBEDC office, Ijebu Ode in the Ijebu Ode Magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the Peace in the marriage between One Akintunde Adegbesan ‘m’ and Opeyeml Adegbesan ‘f’ by using the word “Good Morning Babe” on whatsapp No. 08059491562 and 08138868837 and thereby committed an Offence Contrary to and Punishable under Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Revised Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

