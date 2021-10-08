Ohanaeze, PANDEF, Obiano, Others Fault FG Over Threat Of Emergency Rule In Anambra

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an elder statesman, Chekwas Okorie and former President General of Aka Ikenga, Goddy Uwazuruike, yesterday faulted the Federal Government over threat to invoke a state of emergency in Anambra State over rising insecurity in the state.

National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chiedozie Ogbonnia said Ndigbo would resist such a move, stressing that it was being suggested in bad fate.

He said that Igbo leaders were proactive and had already met and taken decisions on how to end the killings in Anambra and other parts of the Southeast.

He noted that the deaths recorded in Anambra were comparable to those in Borno, Yobe, Niger, Plateau and Benue states and wondered why the Federal Government was contemplating emergency rule in Igboland.

the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has faulted the Federal Government over threats to declare a state of emergency in Anambra State as it will cause voter apathy and create free room for rigging the November 6, 2021 governorship elections.

It said the government should rather reinforce the security architecture in Anambra rather than suggest a state of emergency.

PANDEF wondered why a state of emergency was not declared in the Northeast ahead of the 2019 elections and the subsequent by-elections and council polls in the region.

National Chairman of PANDEF, Emmanuel Ibok Essien, who made the assertion in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to stop excessive borrowing and focus on the resources in the country through economic and fiscal restructuring.

Reacting to the threat, Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano decried Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his comments in which he suggested the declaration of emergency rule in his state.

Obiano, who expressed anger at the remarks, accused Malami of acting outside his brief, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari was not in support of the action.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order and to provide security of life and property,” he said.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Umuanyi Autonomous Community in Uturu, Abia State, Uwadiegwu Ogbonnaya also faulted the Federal Government over the threat to declare a state of emergency in Anambra State.

Ogbonnaya, the Ojim I of Umuanyi, who spoke at the 7th triennial national conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Umuahia, Abia State, insisted that if a state of emergency had not been declared in Borno and Yobe states, it should not be applicable in the Southeast.

the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday said that Federal Government was not serious about its threat to declare a state of emergency in Anambra if the security situation in the state failed to improve.

Caretaker Chairman of the party, Adegboyega Famodun, stated this while speaking on Feedback, a radio programme in Osogbo, noting that the threat was issued to instil some fear in troublemakers in Anambra and give peace a chance.

https://guardian.ng/news/ohanaeze-pandef-obiano-others-fault-fg-over-threat-of-emergency-rule-in-anambra/

