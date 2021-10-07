Okonjo-Iweala Reacts To Pictures Of A Girl That Rocked Her Lookalike Outfit

Update from Siggy.ng

Former Finance Minister of the Republic of Nigeria and current Director-General of the World Trade Organization, (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to a picture of a little kid who modelled herself to look like her, Siggy reports.

The girl rocked Okonjo’s signature traditional outfit and posed for the camera in an adorable photo which is circulating on social media.

On seeing the photo, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, noted that the girl indeed does look strike a resemblance with her younger self.

She then indicated interest in knowing the girl.

Sharing the photo on her Twitter page, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala wrote;

”This is the cutest young girl I’ve seen in her lookalike Nigerian outfit! I almost thought it was my younger self. I would like to know her name!”

