OleOutNow Trending After Manchester Utd Performance Against Liverpool

#OleOutNow Trending After Disastrous Manchester United Performance Against Liverpool.

Manchester United have endured a disastrous first-half performance against Liverpool, with goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah (2) leaving them 4-0 down at the break. So much so that #OleOutNow is trending on Twitter.

Salah sliced open the United defence with a pass for Keita to break the deadlock with only five minutes played, before Jota slid home a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold after some indecision at the back from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Salah then got in on the act to add a third goal in the 39th minute with a close-range finish to become the first Liverpool player to score in three consecutive appearances at Old Trafford. He then got his second and the Reds’ fourth goal with another strike in first-half stoppage time.

It is set to be a long afternoon for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and #OleOutNow is currently one of the top ten highest trending topics on Twitter.

Meanwhile, #MUNLIV currently ranks first, while Ronaldo and Pogba also feature on the list after a number of terrible individual performances from United’s players.

