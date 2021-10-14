Ondo Masquerades Arrested After Robbery Operation. Cutlasses, Charms Recovered

Two masquerades have been arrested for allegedly robbing a resident of Melege community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspects identified as Sheriff Ojo and Muhammed Lukman allegedly robbed one Adinoyi Mohammed of N370,000 and his mobile handset. It was also learnt that they inflicted injury on the victim’s father, Saliu Ajayi before leaving the scene of the incident.

Ondo state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odulami who confirmed their arrest, said;

“The two suspects who paraded themselves as masqueraders, inflicted injury with cutlasses on one Adinoyi Mohammed, dispossessed him of the sum of ?370,000.00, a handset valued ?32,000.00 and a shirt valued at ?2,500.00.

“They also inflicted injury on the victim’s father, Saliu Ajayi before leaving the scene of the incident but they were apprehended by security agents within the town.

“Two cutlasses, charms and masquerade clothes were recovered from them and the two suspects had been arrested and will soon be charged to court while effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing masqueraders.”



