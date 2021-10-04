Operation Golden Down: Military Begins Movement Of Troops And Equipment Nationwide

The Nigerian Army will on Monday commence three exercises nationwide.

The exercises are code named Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, would flag off all the exercises in Enugu State.

He added that the operations were designed to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide.

Onyema urged residents not to panic sighting movement of troops and equipment.

The statement was titled, “COAS flags-off Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water nationwide”.

https://punchng.com/army-begins-three-exercises-to-tackle-kidnapping-banditry/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...