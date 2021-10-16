Opinion: This Is How To Prevent A Heartbreak

I have meticulously observed the reason why many people have avoidable heartbreaks and strong feeling of disappointment in human relationships and I have come to this unsavoury conclusion.

That the only viable panacea to any form of heartbreak and disappointment is to love genuinely without having any expectation of equal reciprocation.

This will make you psychology prepared for any possible outcome whether good or bad.

You will be able to give without bothering your head if the person latter leaves you and no matter the sacrifice you make, you are ready to see it thrown back at your face and if the person eventually leaves, you will smile and just walk away rather than sulk, beg or worse still do something terrible to yourself.

It is not a difficult thing to do, it’s all about the mindset.

My opinion.

