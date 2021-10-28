Oraimo Freepod 3 (29$) Vs Apple Airpods 3 ($179): Battle Of The TWS Earbuds

Earbuds are fast becoming a lifestyle asset in our everyday lives; the streets, the offices, the homes, and schools. You can almost find them anywhere you go. Apple and oraimo have recently given the Tech world a reason to anticipate their next innovation. Both masterpiece devices are a delight to Tech fans and with the recently launched 3rd editions from the two iconic earbuds brands; one can only imagine which gadget is superior to the other. Here are the full spec and features of the FreePods 3 from oraimo and the AirPods 3 from Apple.

ENC/ANC Technology

One of the reasons most earbuds users preferred the AirPods series to other earbuds brands in the market is the Noise Cancellation Technology feature. However, the FreePods 3 from oraimo have an Environmental Noise Cancellation, gives users an engrossed experience during calls or important virtual meetings. ANC or ENC, the choice is yours to make.

Power

AirPods 3 offer six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time. Just five minutes of charging provides about an hour of battery life, and with four additional charges in the case, users can get up to 30 hours of total listening time. While the oraimo FreePods 3 has 8 hours of listening time with 28 more hours using the case. A 5.5 hour talk time and when you charge the device for five minutes, you get to enjoy 40 minutes of playtime.

Clear Voice

The AirPods 3 has three microphones on each of its buds, one of which is a beamforming mic. Beamforming mics are so far the best for capturing simultaneous talkers distinctively and accurately. The FreePods 3 comes with 4-mic beamforming technology, making it a worthy competitor to the latest buds from Apple. They track and provide high-quality voice signals – Your phone calls have never sounded clearer.

Dust, Water, and Sweat Resistance

The oraimo FreePods 3 comes with an IPX5 rating for dust, water, and sweat while the AirPods 3 comes with the IPX4 rating for dust, water, and sweat. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or not, you’ll need this feature to withstand the dust, rain, and sweat that comes with living in Nigeria.

Ear Tips

The third-generation AirPods have an earpiece that’s narrower than the standard AirPods, this give more flexibility and comfort. The FreePods 3 also gives room for comfort, having three sizes of silicone eartips to give a perfect fit. Since you can choose from small, medium, or large sizes, you won’t have to worry about your earbuds slipping out of your ears at any time.

Casing

The oraimo FreePods 3 has dual listening modes which feature awareness and a Bass mode; thereby giving you the power to go light and go deep, the ear-tip from FreePods 3 are also comfortable. The AirPods 3 is half-in-ear while the FreePods 3 has one pair, two different fits; so you get to decide.

FreePods 3 is powered by a very sleek casing that is more attractive than the casing of AirPods 3. The gold logo and lettering on the black case of the oraimo buds stand out anywhere. However, unlike oraimo, Apple gives its AirPods 3 users the option to customize their casing. Users of AirPods 3 can choose to engrave their own words or letterings on their casing, and that’s sleek in its own right.

Conclusion

Other features from the two devices includes AirPods 3 come with Bluetooth V5.0, spatial audio, and a force sensor; while the oraimo FreePods 3 comes with a Bluetooth V5.2, 2Baba tuned deep bass, and a touch sensor. The major distinguishing feature of the oraimo FreePods 3 is the 2Baba voice prompt and it is specially tuned for Afrobeat. For Sound, the oraimo has introduced an all-new exclusive sound technology called HeavyBass, the oraimo exclusive bass boost system, which will be applied in oraimo audio products.

They have cooperated with world class audio engineers who used to work in Harman Kardon, to deliver the best sound quality. Knowing that the Africa people like bass, they have also made the 2baba tuned version great for Afrobeat.

oraimo continues to solve the problem of access to durable smart accessories for users in Nigeria and beyond, through its e-commerce store ng.oraimo.com. Several consumers are also enjoying added value from its warranty services provided in partnership with Carlcare. oraimo has also introduced a new technology for its power series AniFast technology, Anifast is oraimo’s exclusive smart-charging technology.

Despite the similarity in functional features of both brands of earbuds, oraimo FreePods 3 is more affordable than the AirPods 3. So except your need for earbuds is luxury or a declaration of economic class, buying the latest earbuds from oraimo is a wiser purchase.

Features

Apple AirPods 3

oraimo FreePods 3

Bluetooth

Bluetooth V5.0

Bluetooth V5.2

Weight

4.25 grams

45.5 grams

Noise Cancellation

ANC

ENC

Water & Sweat resistance

Yes (IPX4)

Yes (IPX5)

Battery life (Earbuds)

6 hours

8 hours

Battery life (casing)

24 hours

28 hours

Microphones

Dual beaforming mic

4 mic beaforming

Sensor

Skin detector/force sensor

Intuitive touch sensor

Insert Way

Half in-ear

In-ear and half in-ear convertible

