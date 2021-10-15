The President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh on Thursday received Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu at his office in Djibouti.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwNwkSEI0Ds

Also at the meeting was Amb. Innocent A. Iwejuo , Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the African Union and UNECA.

Though details of the meeting was not disclosed to ABN TV, a reliable source informed our correspondent that it is not unconnected with enhancing bilateral relations between both countries. https://abntv.com.ng/2021/10/sen-orji-kalu-meets-with-djibouti-president-ismail-guelleh-video/

