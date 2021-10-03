Oshoala, Oparanozie Score As Barcelona And Dijon Win

Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie scored to give victory to their respective clubs in Europe yesterday.

European champions, Barcelona Femeni, demolished Alaves 9-1 yesterday and Asisat Oshoala came on in the 64th minute to net her 7th goal of the season, making her the joint highest goal scorer in the Liga Iberdrola this season.

Barcelona Femeni are the highest scoring team in all of European football (that is, in both men and women’s football). They have the highest goal scorers in the Liga Ibedrola and Alexia and Oshoala have scored more goals this season than the leading goal scorers in the other major European leagues. Therefore I knew that Alaves was in trouble when they took the lead in the 17th minute.

Barcelona had a lot of chances in the early minutes of the game, but the ball refused to go into the net. Then Jordan Clark gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute with a looping header from a corner, but that just seemed to have provoked Barca.

The youngster, Bruna Vilamala, equalised from a rebound off the woodwork in the 28th minute and then former World Player of the Year, Lieke Martens scored a very funny goal in the 37th minute to give Barca the lead. Anna Crnogorcevic (42nd minute) added one more to give Barca a 3-1 lead at half time.

Despite the lead, Barca showed that they were hungry for more by bringing on their superstars, captain Alexia Putellas came on in the 46th minute, deadly winger Caroline Graham Hansen came on in the 50th minute and Asisat Oshoala 64th minute.

Mariona Caldentay (min. 47), Caroline Graham Hansen (50th minute), Melanie Serrano (52nd minute), Claudia Pina (min. 73), Jana Fernandez (min. 80) and Asisat Oshoala (min. 84) scored in the second half to give the champions a 9-1 victory.

Barcelona sit at the top of the table with 15 points from 5 games, having scored 35 goals and conceeded one.

Highlights Barcelona 9-1 Alaves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHL30WaBjDc

Dijon FCO captain, Desire Oparanozie, scored a brace to give them victory away at Soyaux in the D1 of the Arkema League in France. She scored her first in the 24th minute, Kelly Gadea equalised for Soyaux in the 51st minute, but Oparanozie scored again in the 52nd minute, almost immediately after kick off.

Dijon, which has suffered consecutive defeats to Lyon (6-0) and Saint Etienne (0-4), occupies the 11th position in the league with three points from five games ahead of its next game against Chiamaka Nnadozie’s Paris FC on October 16.

Soyaux’s Onyinyechi Zogg was replaced by Corina Luijks in the 46th minute.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...