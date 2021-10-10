Oshoala Scores On Her Birthday As Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3 – 0

Asisat Oshoala marked her birthday by scoring in her 6th consecutive match as Barcelona beat archrivals, Atletico Madrid, 3-0 away at the Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares in Madrid.

Oshoala has scored 9 goals in her last 6 consecutive matches. She scored 2 goals against Real Betis, 2 goals against Valencia, 2 goals against Villarreal, 1 against Alaves, 1 against Arsenal in the Champions League and 1 against Atletico Madrid yesterday. She is the highest goal scorer in the Liga Iberdrola with 8 goals.

With Atlético defending well, the opening minutes were tightly contested. Both sides had hit the woodwork before deadly winger, Caroline Graham Hansen, fed Oshoala whose initial shot was blocked by the keeper, but she pounced on the rebound to open scoring for Barcelona in the 35th minute. Someone joked that Oshoala got both the goal and the assist because she played the initial shot that was blocked.

Scores remained Atletico 0-1 at half time.

Barça really started piling on the pressure after the restart, with Alexia Putellas getting three of the best chances and extraordinarily not managing to convert any of them. Barca rang the changes in the 61st minute and brought on Lieke Martens and Jenni Hermoso for Mariona and Asisat Oshoala and it was down to Aitana Bonmatí to finally get the second goal that Barça more than deserved (in the 71st minute), and for Lieke Martens to top things off with a third just three minutes later.

It was a quiet game for Sandra Panos who marked her 200th appearance in the Barcelona goal. Rasheedat Ajibade of Nigeria did not make the Atletico squad as she continues to recover from the injury that kept her out of the Aisha Buhari Cup, while Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa was on the Atletico bench.

Barcelona top the table as expected, but their arch rivals, Atletico Madrid, are 3rd.

I wish I could show you a clip of the wicked way that Oshoala dribbled an Atletico defender, but unfortunately it’s not in the highlights.

