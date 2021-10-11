Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, Blabbing Up & Down Because Of 2023 – Sowore (Pix)

I’ve said it several times that Professor Yemi Osinbajo is as dangerous as his principal, Muhammadu Buhari!

They plot all the evils afflicting this country together.

He’s in on every action of the regime. Because Muhammadu Buhari’s deceiving the Bozo that he plans to hand over power to him, he’s blabbing up and down. Buhari remains one of Nigeria’s most unpopular rulers ever! Buhari has no iota of credibility both as a human being or a “leader” Shame on miniman OSINBAJO.

#RevolutionNow #BuhariMustGo



Omoyele Sowore

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...