Osinbajo Unveils Dorian Home, Africa’s Biggest Orphanage In Ondo (Photos, Video)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commissioned Africa’s Biggest and Finest Orphanage Home, Dorian Home yesterday, Thursday, 14th October, 2021, in Ondo State.

The Orphanage Home was built by a Nigerian Doctor, Dr Lola Bayode who hails from Ondo State.

At the inauguration ceremony, VP Osinbajo called for the assistance of orphans across the country, saying there is a need to serve humanity.

Osinbajo noted that being an orphan does not determine the greatness of a child’s future. He said many great men in Nigeria and the world are orphans, hence the need to help children in the orphanage.

According to him, the number of widows and orphans in Nigeria has increased due to insecurity issues such as violence and clashes in many parts of the country.

Osinbajo said, “We are confronted with a huge challenge. In 2015, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development estimated that there were about 17.5 million orphans and vulnerable children in a nation of about 200 million people. That is close to nine per cent of the population. Sadly, this number has increased over the years due to violence, conflicts, communal clashes in different parts of the country.

“There is a large number of widows and vulnerable women and again due to conflicts in different parts of the country, the number has grown. Millions of orphaned children need spaces to grow and to thrive and ensure that their physiological needs are met, a place where they are cared for and trained. The women after harrowing situations also need spaces where they can begin to rebuild; that is why places like Dorian Home initiatives are needed.”

In his remarks, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said the newly inaugurated humanitarian project would complement the good agenda of his administration.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor said, the Dorian Home “would have the total support the Ondo State Government.”

The founder of the humanitarian centre, Dr Tolulola Bayode, explained that the state-of-the-art building would accommodate motherless babies, games, a dining hall, a decent kitchen, women training hall among other features to develop the skills of the orphans in the home. Dorian Home is located in KM 4 Idanre Road, 340283, Idanre, Ondo State.

Some of the features of Dorian Home include:

◼️700 homes for children

◼️500 capacity skill acquisition centre for women empowerment.

◼️Large hall for events

◼️Modern clinic and

◼️A worship centre.

◼️ The Orphanage Home is 100metres Length.

https://guardian.ng/news/osinbajo-advocates-adequate-welfare-for-vulnerable-children-women/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynSQAzgRF04

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...