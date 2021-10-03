Osun: Scores Of APC Members Decamp To PDP In Ifedayo And Boluwaduro (Photos)

Ifedayo Local government APC stakeholders and their hundreds of followers dump party for PDP today…

Names of major leaders that defected today.

#OSUN: BOLUWADURO LG FOR PDP

In another development, some members of the ruling APC dropped their broom to join the PDP today, 2nd October, 2021.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Sunday Bisi and other stalwarts of the party received them and assured them all of better political fortunes in the party.

May Osun PDP succeed.

We move!

Familusi Oladele Isaiah FOI

2nd October, 2021

BLACK SATURDAY FOR APC IN IFEDAYO LOCAL GOVERNMENT

It was a setback for the ruling party APC in Osun state today at Ifedayo local government, Oke-Ila where the numerous bigwigs in the party dumped the broom and took shelter under the Umbrella.

Osun state PDP chairman Hon. Sunday Bisi admonished the new members to see PDP as their home, they should work assiduously for the victory of the party in the forthcoming 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

He enjoined them not to see themselves as new members, they are entitled to everything within the party.

In their responses, they pledge their total loyalty to the party and prayed that non of the members of the party would have any cause to have pilgrimage to the APC.

The dignitaries/ Party chieftains that present at the programme were Hon. Kamorudeen Ajisafe, Hon. Clement Akanni Olohunwa, Sen. Felix Kolawole Ogunwale, Maruf Adewale Gangaria, Ayo Awolowo, Moji Omisore and other local government party chairmen.

#SWC

Taye Ambali(Kondo) Senatorial chairman West, Hon. Areola Ayodeji , Publicity Secretary, Sola Oyedokun, Organising secretary and Prince Idowu Adewole Gbenga, State Youth leader.

#2022VICTORYISCERTAIN

#PDPPOWERTOTHEPEOPLE.

