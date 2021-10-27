Over 400 Water Projects Have Been Abandoned – Senate Committee

Over 400 Water Projects Abandoned – Senate Committee

The Senate Committee on Water Resources says there are about 400 abandoned water projects across the country.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Bello Mandiya, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday after the budget defence session by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

He said some of the projects were cited in places where dams could not be constructed.

He said the ministry had prioritized the projects and had so far identified 20 of them, which would be completed soon.

Mandiya said: “The minister, on the assumption of office, met about 400 water projects scattered all over the country. Some dams were even cited where dams cannot be constructed.

“What he did was to prioritize and he has been able to complete some and decide to do about 20 others from now till the end of his tenure. So, the ministry is very clear about this.

“If we compare and contrast what this government has done with previous governments in the water sector, you’ll realise that this government has done very well.”

Daily Trust

