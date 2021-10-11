Overcoming Unemployment As A Nigerian Youth

Unemployment rate in Nigeria rose from 27.1 percent to 33.3 percent from December to March 2021 and it is projected to increase further in 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

You are unemployed and it seems like life is literally pressing you down.

You must have heard “Get a skill” a million times, while this truly holds water, it is not as easy as it is said.

Let’s fix you to get a job in 30 days.

Here are some ways to get employed especially if you are a solo ranger like me.

If you have a skill or talent, use it. Collaborate with others and develop something.

Network aggressively, there is always someone out there who needs your service.

Know how to pitch, i.e if you are a video editor, approach YouTubers and offer your service.

Market your business or skill.

About marketing your self and your talent, You know what Steuart Henderson Britt, an American professor of marketing said, He said and i quote:

“Doing business without advertising is like winking at a girl in the dark, you know what you are doing, but nobody else does”

