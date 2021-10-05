Owerri Schoolchildren Run Helter-Skelter As Gunmen Enforce Sit-At-Home (Photo)

Update from Siggy.ng

Panic rocked Owerri, the capital city of Imo State as gunmen reportedly went around shooting and chasing those who weren’t obeying the sit-at-home order today, Siggy reports.

School Children were pictured running home from school at around 10a.m in the morning as the gunmen went around to enforce the order.

IPOB had declared that there will be a sit-at-home every Monday to protest the arrest of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The sit-at-home was later cancelled but people who try to go about their businesses in the South-East on Mondays are usually harassed.

Today, October 4, there was sporadic shooting as gunmen went after those who were going about their businesses in Owerri.

Schoolchildren and teachers had to run home. Banks, hotels, shops and other workplaces were also hastily closed as the gunmen went around at 10am today.

Parents closed their businesses for the day and ran to schools, looking for their kids.

Street hawkers, bike riders, bus drivers, and other service providers also ran away, leaving streets deserted.

https://siggy.ng/owerri-school-children-run-helter-skelter-as-gunmen-enforce-lockdown-photo/

