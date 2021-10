Names and Faces of Wanted Persons who Escaped from the Oyo Custodial Centre on Friday 22nd October, 2021.

Please note that these persons are dangerous!

Kindly contact the nearest police station or security agency close to you when you sight any of these persons.

Note: It is a crime punishable under the law to render any form of assistance to this persons.



Federal Ministry of Interior, Nigeria

