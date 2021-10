Former BBNaija housemates, Ozo, Uriel, Ceec and Jackie b were pictured at 2021 Green October Event.

Ozo and Ceec hosted Green October Event 2021 titled ” Disability Rights And Equality “, the show was organised by La Mode magazine which is owned by Mrs Sandra Odige.

This year edition consist of a fashion show, award show and awareness for person living with disabilities, the event happens to be the 7th edition.

