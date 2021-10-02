Pandora Papers: ICIJ Unveils Biggest Financial Investigative Report On Oct 3

Powerful reports from the #PandoraPapers, the biggest cross-border collaboration of investigative journalists in history, will start flowing across the world from tomorrow.

617 journalists from 151 media outlets, including Nigeria’s Premium Times, coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington DC, sifted through 11.9 millions leaked records, tracked down sources and review public records to expose secret and often criminal financial activities of the powerful, including at least 30 world leaders and hundreds of other public servants and politicians.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7knnNA4ZCU

The reporting by the Nigerian Premium Times team covers a number of Nigerian politicians, including so-called “one of the finest”, serving and former governors, as well as senior kingmakers.

Premium Times Investigative Reporter, Taiwo Hassan Adebayo disclosed this evening on his Facebook account as the World and Nigeria awaits the findings in this paper.

Hassan Taiwo, said he is excited to now finally see this big work kept confidential for about two years start coming out in less than 24 hours. And of course proud to be a part.

What’s will this be about? Tomorrow Oct 3rd 2021 is the date. Who are the so called Serving & Former Governors? We shall see..

Sources: ICIJ https://www.facebook.com/99609391511/posts/10158320007646512/

