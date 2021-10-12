Pandora Papers: Why Avoiding Paying Taxes To A Country You Claim To Love?

Pandora Papers: Global investigation exposes secrets of some of Nigeria’s rich and powerful

A new global investigation exposing the offshore hideaways of some of the world’s most powerful personalities is launching today after two years of discreet work by investigative journalists around the world.

The project, known as Pandora Papers, is facilitated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which obtained a trove of 11.9 million confidential files. The reporting, which is still ongoing, involves more than 600 journalists from 150 news organisations around the world.

The journalists spent two years studying and sorting files, contextualising information, tracking down sources and analysing public records and other documents.

The collaboration has so far revealed the financial secrets of not less than 35 current and former world leaders, more than 330 public officials in more than 91 countries and territories.



The question is, Since taxes are ment to cater for the development of a country as obtainable in developed nations, Why would our so called businessmen, politcians and clergymen chose to pay taxes “secretly” to economies of other countries while leaving the country they claim to love impoverished?

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/487959-pandora-papers-global-investigation-exposes-secrets-of-some-of-nigerias-rich-and-powerful.html

