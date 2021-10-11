Para Powerlifter, Kehinde Banned For 30 Months For Anti-Doping Rule Violation (Pix)

Paul Olumide Kehinde was decorated with the Member of the Order of the Niger [MON] award by the Nigerian Government in 2016, and subsequently emerged Sportsman of the Year at the National Sports Award the same year.

Paul Kehinde is ineligible for competition for thirty (30) months from 9 March 2020 to 8 September 2022

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned the former Paralympic champion Para powerlifter Paul Kehinde for a period of thirty (30) months for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

The Nigerian, who won gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in the Men’s up to 65kg, returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for prohibited substances in a urine sample provided out-of-competition on 9 March 2020.

The substances were hydrochlorothiazide and its metabolite and amiloride. The substances are included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2020 Prohibited List under the class S5 Diuretics and Masking Agents. This is the athlete’s second ADRV.

As a result of his violation, Kehinde will be ineligible for competition for thirty (30) months from 9 March 2020 to 8 September 2022. The results obtained by the Athlete from the date the sample was collected will also be disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

James Sclater, Anti-Doping Director at the IPC, said: “This case may have been avoided if the athlete had followed the rules for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) and verified that his prescribed medication was prohibited.

“The IPC would like to strongly remind all athletes who require the use of a prohibited substance or method, for a diagnosed medical condition, to apply for a TUE in accordance with the WADA ISTUE requirements.”

Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.

As a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code (the WADC), the IPC remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels. The IPC has established the IPC Anti-Doping Code (Code) in compliance with the general principles of the WADC, including the WADC International Standards, expecting that, in the spirit of sport, it will lead the fight against doping in sport for Athletes with an impairment.

Achievements:

2011–World Championships Silver medalist

2014- Commonwealth Games Gold medalist

2015- Malaysia World Cup Gold medalist

2015- All Africa Games Gold medalist setting an African Record of 214 kg.

2016- Rio Paralympics- Broke the World Record twice with lifts of 218 kg & 220 kg

2017- Mexico World Championships Gold medalist with another World Record lift of 220.5 kg.

2018 -World Para-Power lifting Championships, Fazza, Dubia. Gold medal with Record breaking lift of 221 kg.

2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia. Silver medalist in +65 kg Para-Power lifting

2018-August – African Para-Power lifting Championships +65 kg Gold medalist

2018-December -Nigerian National Sports Festival +65 kg Silver medalist.

