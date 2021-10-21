Pastor David Ibiyeomie Celebrates His 59th Birthday (Pictures)

Happy 59th Birthday to David Ibiyeomie – The Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt.

PASTOR DAVID IBIYEOMIE DAY(21ST OCTOBER) Today We Celebrate A Man Of Impact and impeccable character, a Man with a heart of Gold and a heart for God! A Man after God’s Heart, you have been a blessing to us your children and to millions all over the globe we pray on this day all your heart desires are granted with more wisdom and Grace for more impact and more annoiting for greater results…..# HappyBirthdayPapa

# WeLoveAndCelebrateYou

# ChurchfactsMedia

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1281486435627052&id=532962543812782&fs=0&focus_composer=0

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...