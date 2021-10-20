Pastor Hypes Naira Marley During Sermon, Says He’s Smart Despite Smoking Weed

A white garment church pastor included Naira Marley in his sermon notes and message to the congregation while telling them Naira Marley is intelligent despite being a marijuana smoker.
He used the lyrics of Naira Marley’s song Aye to buttress his point while singing it to them. His words:
That boy only smokes weed but he is very intelligent.
He is very intelligent
(Starts singing)
Aye yi o le(This life is not hard)
Aye lo n maye le(It’s humans that make life hard)
Eyin le ma sin iya yin(You are the ones that will bury your mothers)
He them went on to ask ; ‘Wouldn’t you want to be the ones to bury your mothers?’
The congregation responded with a loud Yes, they would.