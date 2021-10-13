Pastor Rapes A Minor, Attempts To Use Her Virgina Blood For Ritual (Video)

A Nigerian man simply identified as Arinze, who claims to be a pastor in training, has been nabbed after he allegedly defiled a little girl and attempted to use blood from her vagina for spiritual activities geared towards making his church grow exponentially.

In a video that has since gone viral, the suspect claimed he was asked by one Mr. Matthew to get the blood of a child and that the blood would be used to help him do some spiritual works to make his church grow faster than expected.

Arinze who was tied up in the video said he met his victim, a little girl, whom he fingered and then took her blood to Mr. Matthew who rejected it and said that the victim is very powerful.

”I am tied because I want to have my own ministry. One Mr Matthew asked me to go and bring the blood of a child from any part of her body.”

A landlord in the area where the incident happened, filmed the suspect and recounted how the suspect was nabbed.

”This man his name is Arinze. This Arinze came to my tenants place about three weeks ago. The first time he came, he said he was looking for a house so my tenant was trying to help him. They couldn’t get a house or shop because they said it was too expensive for them

“He went to my tenant’s place. My tenant gave him food, he ate the food. Maybe he used spiritual means or something, my tenant fell asleep. She slept off. By the time she woke up, she saw one of her girls, blood was dripping from her vagina. By the time she looked around, this man had fled.

“Today, this man came. She now asked someone to hold the guy. He started making confessions that not that he slept with the girl, he only used his finger on the girl. Whether it is true or not we don’t know. The only thing we know is that the girl was defiled and he said he collected blood from the girl’s vagina. He took it to where they wanted to use it some that his church will boom.”

