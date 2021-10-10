PDP, APC Have Led Nigeria Astray For 21 Years – Attairu Jega

Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attairu Jega, has said the two major political parties in the country have led Nigeria astray in the last 21 years of democratic governance.

Speaking at the maiden inaugural lecture of Kwaravisioners Network for Rural Development, in Ilorin the Kwara State capital, on Saturday, Professor Jega advocated creation of new special vehicles to free Nigeria from its present strangulation.

Speaking on the theme: “Politics, Governance and Leadership Recruitment in 21st Century Democracy” Professor Jega, who described Nigeria as a failing state, urged Nigerians to work hard to change our ways for the country to move forward.

“From the local, state and federal government levels, we have clueless leadership because of the way they got into power,” he declared.

He warned that Nigeria may run aground if the needful is not done at the right time.

The former INEC chairman, also called for development of a people-oriented party structure that will be accountable to the people, adding that people must also elect leaders with integrity and competence.

Jega, used the occasion to dismiss speculation about presidential ambition, saying ” I have no presidential ambition, all I am doing is to contribute to a credible, reliable and acceptable process of election and leadership recruitment in the country.

In his own contribution, the Head of News and Current Affairs, TVC, Babajide Kolade Otitoju, said nobody should pretend that all is well with the country presently.

He warned that if the present situation in Nigeria is not well managed, ” we will all go down together.”

Otitoju observed that there is no leadership recruitment module that can deliver Nigeria.

He challenged voters to change bad leaders through the ballot box or else the current situation in the country may continue unabated.

Otitoju, while reflecting on the current worried situation in the country wondered what was the difference between the ruling APC and PDP, the main opposition party.

He wondered how APC, a party that fought and voted out former President Goodluck Jonathan, could now turn around to woo him for another tenure in office.

Otitoju concluded his speech by praying “to God to heal the land.”

Also contributing, Tope Kolade Fasua, blamed both politicians and intellectuals for the rot in the country.

Apparently referring to the degree of corruption in Nigeria, Fasua compared Nigeria with Ghana saying the difference between the two countries was wide from the entry point of that country at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra.

He said available data indicated that Nigeria has now become the third most unsafe country in the world, due to the present insecurity challenges facing the countrySource: https://dailypost.ng/PDP-APC-have-led-Nigeria-astray-for-21-years-Attairu-Jega

