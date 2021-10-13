PDP Chairman: Odds Favour Iyorchia Ayu As North-Central Stakeholders Adopts Him

Former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu’s hopes of becoming the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received a major boost on Tuesday night as stakeholders in the North Central zone adopted him as their consensus candidate.

A credible source in the party who was privy to the development told Daily Independent that aside the North Central zone, Ayu also enjoys the support of governors in the party.

Our source said since the national chairmanship position was zoned to the North, the North West and North East will also present one candidate each, bringing the number of aspirants to three.

” Ayu has been adopted as candidate from North Central. The North West and North East will bring one candidare each. Then they will choose one. That person is likely going to be Ayu because the odds are in his favour”.

“Aside being the preferred candidate of the governors, many are singing the song of a Christian Chairman from the North” he said.

https://independent.ng/pdp-chairmanship-odds-favour-iyorchia-ayu-as-north-central-stakeholders-adopts-him/

