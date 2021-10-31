PDP Convention: Iyorchia Ayu Emerges PDP National Chairman

Former President of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu from Benue State emerges the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was duly elected by the delegates of the Party.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his colleagues elected on the platform of the PDP were on ground to witness the announcement of the elective convention results in solidarity with Senator Ayu and other newly elected National Officers of the Party.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis



https://www.facebook.com/marshal.obuzor/videos/620631819114572/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...