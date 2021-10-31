PDP Convention: Osita Chidoka Points Out Absence Of Igbo Presidential Aspirants

2023: Former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, points out the absence of Igbo presidential aspirants at the PDP convention

As the clamour for an Igbo president continues, former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, said at the PDP convention held in Abuja earlier today, no Igbo man or woman signified interest to run for president.

According to him, the presidential posters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal, and others were brandished at the convention ground but not one Igbo man with presidential aspiration shared even a leaflet during the event.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/2023-former-aviation-minister-osita-chidoka-points-out-the-absence-of-igbo-presidential-aspirants-at-the-pdp-convention.html

