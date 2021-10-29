PDP Convention: Secondus’ Whereabouts Unknown After Appeal Court Ruling

LAGOS – The whereabouts of Prince Uche Secondus, suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is unknown on Friday afternoon after a ruling by the Appeal Court that national convention scheduled for tomorrow October 30 will hold as planned.

The three-man Appeal Panel sitting in Port Harcourt, dismiss an interlocutory injunction suit filed by Secondus, seeking to stop the convention from holding.

Reading the judgement, Justice Gabriel Kolawole said Secondus’ suit before it was as after-thought and abuse of court process.

The court blamed him for not acting when his ward and local governments suspended him until now. It urged the party to go on with the planned convention.

When DAILY INDEPENDENT called a member of the National Working Committee of the party to find out Secondus reaction to the ruling, he said he doesn’t know as nobody knows Secondus whereabouts.

“I can’t reach him on phone. I don’t know his whereabouts” he said.

Also speaking with our correspondent, Ike Abonyi, media aide to Secondus said he is yet to see his principal.

“I am not with him. Until I see him before I know his position on the ruling ” he said.



