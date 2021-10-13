PDP Group Hails Shema’s Emergence As Consensus Nominee For National Chairman

PDP GROUP COMMENDS THE EMERGENCE OF IBRAHIM SHEMA AS NORTHWEST NOMINEE FOR PDP NATIONAL CHAIRMAN*…

Urges the PDP to stand by this nomination as the best for the party.

The PDP coalition for Good Governance commends the NORTHWEST caucus for deeming it fit to present to the North one of it finest as it prepares for the October 31st National Convention of the PDP.

Ibrahim shema, former deputy National Chairman, North of the PDP, 2 time former Governor of Katsina state no doubt is the perfect man for the exalted position of the National Chairman of the PDP.

Expantiating on its support for the former Governor, the group pointed out that amongst the Former Governors, shema towers above many in his delivery of democratic dividend to the people of Katsina and still remains one of the very best.

As a former deputy national chairman of the PDP, he comes highly recommended & prepared with a vast experiences in party administration and capacity to balance all the contending forces and tendencies within the party.

As a lawyer of many years of legal practices, Governor shema is the man of the moment.

The group therefore calls on the party’s Governors, BOT, forum of PDP state chairman, Women & youth constituency and indeed party faithfuls to stand firm, rally round and support the choice of the NORTHWEST as the best for the PDP and invariably for the PARTY, as a surebanker for her victory in the 2023 presidential elections.

God bless Nigeria!

Signed:

Adokwe Barnabas

National coordinator

Chenemi Enemaku

National Secretary

Muhammad Yakubu

Publicity Secretary.

https://observerstimes.com/2021/10/13/just-in-shema-emerges-as-north-west-consensus-candidate-for-pdp-natl-chaiman-pdp-group-reacts/

