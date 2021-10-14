PDP Northern Caucus Picks Iyorchia Ayu As Consensus Candidate

PDP Northern Caucus Picks Iyorchia As Consensus Candidate

Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President from Benue state has been announced as consensus candidate of the Northern caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the post of National Chairman.

He will be presented as the only candidate to the national convention slated for October 30th.

DAILY INDEPENDENT has already reported that Ayu enjoys the support of the PDP governors.

