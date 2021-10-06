PDP Tells FG To Perish The Thoughts Of State Of Emergency Rule In Anambra

Perish Contemplations of State of Emergency In Anambra, PDP Cautions FG

The @OfficialPDPNig cautions the @OfficialAPCNg-led Federal Government to perish every contemplations of imposing a state of emergency in Anambra state ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

The @OfficialPDPNig holds that the reported move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra state is a ploy by the @OfficialAPCNg-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate.

Our party demands that the @OfficialAPCNg and its administration should come clean on their roles in the sudden rise in insecurity in Anambra state ahead of the election.

This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the @OfficialAPCNg.

The PDP insists that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.We therefore invite the President @MBuhari-led @OfficialAPCNg Federal Government to be guided accordingly.

Our party also charges the people of Anambra state to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the @OfficialAPCNg to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door.

https://twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig/status/1445804116886708226?t=sT7Pz2uKXvH6a90hXbHPQw&s=19

