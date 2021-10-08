PDP Voids Purported Suspension Of Dan Orbih

https://www.nairaland.com/6791224/edo-north-pdp-suspends-dan#106531782

October 8, 2021

Press Statement

PDP Intervenes In Edo Chapter Disagreements

…Declares Dan Orbih’s Purported Suspension, a Nullity

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes with serious concerns, the pronouncements of certain members in the Edo state chapter of the party.

While the national leadership notes the issues and complaints raised by stakeholders in Edo state, it however charges the chapter to be guided by the provisions of the Constitution of our great party, with regard to imposition of sanctions on party officers at any level stressing that the rules are clear and must be adhered to.

Consequently, the purported suspension of the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party, is statutorily beyond its powers, and to that effect a nullity.

The NWC however assures that it is taking strong steps to ensure amicable resolution of all issues and ensure that the interests of all member in the chapter are protected.

The NWC urges all members in Edo state to remain united and focused, especially at this time that Nigerians are looking up to our party for direction ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

