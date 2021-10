A fuel tanker fell at Enugada Abeokuta, anyone going to Lafenwa or coming from Ayetoro or Ago Ika and other areas are currently being diverted by the state Traffic Compliance agency.

The state fire service and other relevant security agencies are already on site to avert any ugly occurrence.

