Photo Of The Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Abia State

See The Previous Thread – https://www.nairaland.com/6800525/unknown-gunmen-kidnap-father-geoffrey

Catholic priest abducted in Abia state

A Catholic priest identified as Rev Fr Godfrey Mark Chimezie of St Theresa Catholic Church, Umuahia, Abia State, has been abducted, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The Catholic priest who had just concluded a morning mass at St Gabriel ,Okpururie, Afaraukwu, was kidnapped along Enyiukwu Road Ohokobe Afaraukwu community, Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State.

Rev Fr Godfrey Mark Chimezie was reportedly forced out of his Toyota Corolla into an SUV driven by the kidnappers, after which they sped away. The Enugu-born cleric was ordained a priest earlier this year.

