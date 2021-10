POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

POLITICS NIGERIA has been furnished with photographs of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu in Court today.

Kanu is set to be arraigned in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday for a continuation of his trial.

The embattled IPOB leader is facing charges of Terrorism and Treasonable Felony.



