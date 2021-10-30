Photos From TECNO Lagos Fashion Week 2021

The annual Lagos Fashion Week 2021 officially kicked off today in grand style at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

The four day event is a leading fashion and style platform which drives the Nigeria and African fashion industry; by bringing together buyers, consumers and the media to view the current collections of designers in the fashion capital of Lagos, Nigeria. The theme for this year Lagos Fashion Week is “The Future Starts Now”.

Today’s opening witnessed lot of celebrities, movers and shakers in the fashion industry. This year’s event is sponsored by smartphone giant TECNO.

Free photo shoot and awesome gift items were given to fans who made a visit to their Photo booth.

Check out some pictures from the event.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...