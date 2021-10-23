Photos Of Ongoing Lokoja Flyover Project By Kogi State Government

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is set to finish the flyover project at Ganaja junction in Lokoja, Kogi state.

This is will reduce traffic on the road and pave way to travelers across Nigeria.

The road connects almost every part of the country

He has given contractors a deadline of December to finish up the project

Below are some photos from the ongoing project

