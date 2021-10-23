Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is set to finish the flyover project at Ganaja junction in Lokoja, Kogi state.
This is will reduce traffic on the road and pave way to travelers across Nigeria.
The road connects almost every part of the country
He has given contractors a deadline of December to finish up the project
Below are some photos from the ongoing project
Photos Of Ongoing Lokoja Flyover Project By Kogi State Government
